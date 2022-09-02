  1. Politics
Iran submits views on US response to EU draft text

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani announced on Friday that Tehran has sent its opinion on the US’ response to an EU proposed draft text for the possible agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“After receiving the United States’ response, expert team of the Islamic Republic of Iran examined it carefully and Iran’s responses were compiled and submitted to the EU Coordinator tonight,” Kan’ani stated.

He pointed out that the text, sent by Iran, has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the talks.

Iran’s response was prepared “following evaluation on various levels,” the official added.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry were examining the EU proposed text and preparing a response with due care and speed.

Iran has demonstrated its goodwill and seriousness for reaching a strong and stable agreement, Iran’s top diplomat noted.  

