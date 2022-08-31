Borrell hopes about reaching agreement in Vienna in few days

On Wednesday, he expressed hope that an agreement will be reached on the removal of sanctions ‘in the next few days’.

Last night, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, in response to some reports that had claimed that an agreement would be reached in the coming days, said that any understanding has not yet been reached.

The new round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions was held in Vienna a few weeks ago. This round of negotiations was held after EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell claimed in an article in the Financial Times newspaper that he had put a new proposal package on the table that contains updated solutions regarding the removal of sanctions and Iran's nuclear steps.

Islamic Republic of Iran announced on August 15 that it has submitted its response and considerations regarding the proposals of the European Union’s proposed text. The US government has also given its own response to EU proposed text as well.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell described Iran and US’ response to EU’s proposed text "reasonable".

Islamic Republic of Iran has put the verification of the sanctions removal, receiving guarantees regarding the durability of the JCPOA and the removal of safeguards’ claims of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as its main demands in the negotiations on the removal of sanctions and has emphasized that only returning to the bilateral agreement, in exchange for some restrictions, should bring tangible economic benefits to the Iranian nation.

