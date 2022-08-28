Borrell says Vienna negotiations reached critical point

"I got the reply from the US. It is now up to Iran to respond to them," Borrell told Kronen Zeitung in an interview.

Appreciating Austria for its strong role, the EU chief added, "We have reached a crucial moment. I'm optimistic, it's the last millimeters. This makes the world a little safer."

Earlier this month, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as “reasonable“.

The US State Department Spokesperson on August 24 said that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal.

On the same day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran is mulling over the US responses received via the EU coordinator.

Iran’s Nour News, which is close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in a tweet on Sunday wrote that the detailed examination of the US responses to Iran's reformed issues regarding the ideas of the EU coordinator for the talks is still ongoing at expert levels, and the process will continue at least until the end of the current week.

AY/