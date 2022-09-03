  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2022, 7:14 PM

Iran, Russia FMs speak by phone: statement

Iran, Russia FMs speak by phone: statement

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced in a statement that Sergei Lavrov discussed the schedule of high-level meetings and upcoming summits in a phone call on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation announced in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the schedule of high-level meetings and the upcoming summit in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of the two countries coordinated their plans for the upcoming high-level meetings and summits, according to the statement.

It added, "In the telephone conversation, the top diplomats of the two countries discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation. Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian agreed to maintain coordination between the two countries on international and regional issues.

The phone conversation came just a few days after the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday.

KI/IRNtelegram

News Code 190991
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190991/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News