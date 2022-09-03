Iran, Russia FMs speak by phone: statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation announced in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the schedule of high-level meetings and the upcoming summit in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of the two countries coordinated their plans for the upcoming high-level meetings and summits, according to the statement.

It added, "In the telephone conversation, the top diplomats of the two countries discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation. Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian agreed to maintain coordination between the two countries on international and regional issues.

The phone conversation came just a few days after the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday.

