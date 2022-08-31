Ukraine, JCPOA on agenda of Iran, Russia FMs meeting

Amir-Abdollahian, who left for Moscow on Tuesday night to meet with Lavrov, held a meeting with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

"Today, we will discuss issues such as the unconditional revival of the JCPOA and the crisis situation in the region," said Lavrov in the meeting.

"I am glad that the relations between the two countries are on the right track. We focus on the interests of two nations and two countries," the Iranian Foreign Minister noted. "During Mr. Putin's recent visit to Tehran, important and high-level talks were held. Today, we have the opportunity to discuss the implementation of the agreements between the heads of the two countries."

"Of course, regarding the crisis in Ukraine, some European officials have proposed ideas, and we will discuss this matter as well," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani, and, the Senior Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji will also accompany the Iranian minister on his visit to Moscow.

