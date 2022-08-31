Moscow supporting revival of JCPOA, removal of all sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, who left for Moscow on Tuesday night to meet with his Russian counterpart Lavrov Sergey, attended a press conference following their meeting on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the joint press conference, Lavrov told reporters that he had discussed various bilateral, regional, and international issues with his Iranian counterpart.

According to Lavrov's remarks, Russia and Iran have similar opinions on various issues. Both sides are against the actions of Western countries that impose their positions on regional and international issues.

Saying that Western countries seek to ignore international laws and regulations, Russian diplomats stressed that Tehran and Moscow do not accept such approaches adopted by the West.

The senior diplomat also added that he has discussed the issue of the implementation of JCPOA aimed at the removal of illegal US sanctions with Iran's foreign minister.

The Russian Foreign Minister also announced that Moscow supports the revival of the nuclear agreement and the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran.

In response to a question about the intense Western pressures against Moscow and Tehran, Lavrov said that those who seek to gain independence from American dictates are targeted by sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov spoke about some measures by Iran and Russia to facilitate economic relations. The senior Russian diplomat also added that there is a cooperation between Russia and Iran, especially in the fields of nuclear energy and energy-related issues.

