The Iranian volleyball players defeat their Tunisian rivals 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11).

Amirmohammad Golzadeh scored 28 points for Iran.

Iran, which defeated Thailand in its opening match, will play Bahrain in Pool A on Sunday.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in Manama, Bahrain on July 7-16.

TM/5831209