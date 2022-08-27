  1. Economy
Iran non-oil exports exceed $44bn in current administration

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Statistics showed that Iran’s non-oil exports value from August 23, 2021 to June 21, 2022 topped $44 billion, showing a hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran exported 104.452 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $44.254 billion since the 13th government under President Raeisi took power in August 2021 up to June of the current year, showing a 26.88 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 33.672 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $47.076 million, were exported from the country from August 23, 2021, to June 21, 2022, registering a 31.83 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s foreign transit also increased in the same period, showing a 94.47 percent hike in weight.  

