Iran gas export revenue up 64%

Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of Government Week to launch a number of gas supply projects on Sunday, Majid Chegeni announced that in the first year of the 13th administration, “we saw a 64% increase in gas export income and launching of 503 kilometers of new gas transmission lines.”

The official also touched on the operation of gas supply projects, saying, “Today, we are witnessing the operation of gas transmission pipelines and gas supply to 16 cities and 1,091 villages and as many as 1,959 industries in the region with a credit of Rls.103,000 billion.”

The deputy minister of petroleum for gas affairs pointed to the projects whose implementation operations will start during Government Week, and said, “In this ceremony, the implementation operations of gas supply to 9 cities and 928 villages and more than 2,000 industries will also begin with a credit of more than 53 billion rials.”

“As you know, more than 75% of the country's energy mix with 30 million subscribers, including domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural, is dependent on natural gas, and it is not an exaggeration to say that the gas industry is the beating heart of the country's economy," Chegni added.

