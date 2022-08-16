Oman, US conduct joint military exercise

Oman News Agency stated that the Omani army, represented by the Western Border Battalion at the Infantry Brigade 11, and military units from US forces are participating in the drill dubbed "Valley of Fire," QNA reported.

It pointed out that such drills conducted by the Sultan of Oman's Armed Forces within the annual programs with a number of countries, come within the framework of the training plan conducted by the leadership of the army to sustain the high level of performance and training capability of its personnel to achieve the national goals and share military experiences and various combat skills.

The Omani army also held a joint military exercise with the Indian army two weeks ago.

