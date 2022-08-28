Review of US response to Iran demands to last by end of week

Iran’s Nour News, which is close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in a tweet on Sunday wrote that the detailed examination of the US responses to Iran's reformed issues regarding the ideas of the EU coordinator for the talks is still ongoing at expert levels, and the process will continue at least until the end of the current week.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Numerous rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna and Doha between Tehran and Washington over the past 16 months have failed to secure a path back to the deal.

But earlier this month, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as “reasonable“.

The US State Department Spokesperson on August 24 said that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran said Wednesday it was reviewing the US response to the EU plan and would comment once the assessment is complete.

