Iran FM holds meeting with family of detained pilgrim

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian has held a meeting with the family of an Iranian Hajj pilgrim who is still in detention in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the family of Khalil Dardmand, an Iranian citizen , who was arrested during the annual Hajj ceremony in Mecca.

In the meeting, the foreign minister explained to his family the actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the future plan for his release and return to his homeland.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized in the meeting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spare no efforts to get him released by the Saudi authorities.

Also on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat spoke with Dardmand's family and voiced hope with the cooperation of Saudi officials, the only remaining Iranian Haj pilgrim will return home.

