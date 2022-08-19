Iran pursues release of Hajj pilgrim detained in S. Arabia

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening held a conversation with the father of Mr. Khalil Dardmand, an Iranian pilgrim who was detained by the Saudi police after the Hajj ceremony in Makkah.

In the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat explained to the family of the detained Haj pilgrim about the measures taken from the very beginning of the case until now by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and emphasized that his Ministry has used all its power to release that Iranian citizen as soon as possible.

He expressed hope that with Saudi Arabia's assitance, the only remaining Hajj pilgrim will return home.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister in recent days held separate conversations with the foreign ministers of Iraq and Oman and called fior their assistance for the immediate release of that Iranian citizen.

