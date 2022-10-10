Iran health minister arrives in Egypt for WHO meeting

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Interest Section in Cairo, said that the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Cairo on October 10, 2022 to take part in the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC69.)

The Iranian diplomat added that health minister Bahram Einollahi will hold meetings with his Egyptian counterpart and perhaps with the other 22 health ministers participating in the event.

The 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC69) is slated to be held in Cairo on 10-13 October.

KI