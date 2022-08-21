Iran's H1 trade with EU rises to €2.5b

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €950.19 million worth of goods, 6.34% more than in the similar period of the year before, Financial Tribune reported.

Italy came next with €324.2 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 6.98% year-on-year rise.

The Netherlands with €209.13 million (down 9.96%) and France with €148.38 million (up 39.38%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

ZZ/PR