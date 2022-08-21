  1. Economy
Iran's H1 trade with EU rises to €2.5b

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €2.59 billion worth of goods in the first six months of 2022, registering a 15.23% rise compared with last year's corresponding period.

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €950.19 million worth of goods, 6.34% more than in the similar period of the year before, Financial Tribune reported.

Italy came next with €324.2 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 6.98% year-on-year rise. 

The Netherlands with €209.13 million (down 9.96%) and France with €148.38 million (up 39.38%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

