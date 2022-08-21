Turkish-backed forces target Syria's Raqqa with artillery

Turkish-backed forces once again bombed the safe areas in Tell Abyad and Ain Issa in the northern Rif of Raqqa.

Local sources told SANA that the attacks caused great damage to some Syrian houses and infrastructures.

The sources added that Turkey and its mercenaries have recently increased their attacks on these areas with the aim of forcing residents to leave their houses so that the terrorists can have dominance over their houses and crops.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

MP/FNA14010530000720