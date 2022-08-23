Turkish army launches new attack on areas in Iraqi Kurdistan

The Turkish army targeted Qamish village in Sulaymaniyah under the pretext of fighting against PKK elements, according to the reports.

The drone attack did not leave any casualties or damage, but it caused great fear and panic for the residents of the village.

A Lebanese news source in Iraq on Monday morning announced the new airstrike launched by the Turkish army against a village in Iraq’s Duhok province.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

