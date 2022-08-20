  1. Politics
Turkish officials likely to pay imminent visit to Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – After the Turkish media reported about the imminent trip of a delegation from one of the country's political parties to Damascus, the leader of the party said that a number of Turkish statesmen will accompany them on the trip.

Pointing out that his party is preparing its delegation to travel to Syria, the leader of the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) Doğu Perinçek told Birgum newspaper that the statesmen and important figures from Turkey will accompany him on his trip to Damascus.

However, he did not mention the names of these people.

He also said that the exact time of the trip will be determined based on the plans of the Syrian President.

In March 2015, Perinçek met with the President of Syria and a number of Damascus officials as the head of a delegation.

The leaders of this Turkish party recently announced that they will travel to Damascus in the next week or two and meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Turkish party will travel to Damascus while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had a brief conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Further on Syria, he said that there must be a strong administration in Syria to prevent any division of the country, Cavusoglu said. "The will that can dominate every corner of its lands can only be achieved through unity and solidarity." 

