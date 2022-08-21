Russia starts mass production of Zircon missiles: Shoigu

"We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile. In fact, we have put it into service, and it will be documented as early as this year, let’s call it that," Shoigu said on Saturday in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

Shoigu pointed out that the production of advanced weapons systems, including Sarmat missiles, was included in the contracts inked at the Army-2022 forum.

"As for Kinzhal missiles, of course, [their] production will be continued," he said.

Russia successfully launched its hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) cruise missile from a frigate, the country's Defense Ministry said on May 28, 2022.

The test launch was carried out in the Arctic Barents Sea and successfully hit a sea target at a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), said a ministry statement.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new missiles, capable of reaching a speed of about Mach 9 and hitting targets some 1,000 km away, will be put on combat duty in the near future.

The Army-2022 international military-technical forum is running from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer of the event.

ZZ/PR