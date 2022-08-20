1st phase of developing Esfandiar joint oilfield to start

According to the scheduled program, it is predicted that the construction operation of the first phase of the oilfield will be completed within the next 36 months, Mehdizadeh stated.

Given the special emphasis of the Minister of Oil and Chief Executive of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on prioritizing the development of joint oilfields, he pointed out that the plan for the development of the first phase of Esfandiar joint oilfield with Lulu Oilfield in Saudi Arabia has been provided, details of which have been confirmed by the Board of Directors of National Iranian Oil Company.

With the coordination made in this regard, the delegation of this giant project will start soon for construction operation, he added.

