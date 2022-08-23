People, army, Resistance guarantor of Lebanon against Isarel

"The equation of the people, the army, and the Resistance is the guarantor of the independence and authority of Lebanon and the protector of the country against the greed of the Zionist regime," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Hezbollah Movement's establishment.

"We congratulate the 40th anniversary of Lebanon's Islamic Resistance and its continuous victories to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, the government, and the nation of Lebanon," he also wrote.

"We send our greetings to the martyrs of the Resistance, the army, and the Lebanese nation," a senior Iranian diplomat added.

