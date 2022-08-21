More than 18,000 Iranians fallen victims to terrorism

Iranian Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account that "August 21 is the day of remembrance of the victims of terrorism."

"More than 18,000 Iranians have fallen victims to terrorist acts; We have lost the president, prime minister and scientists," the Iranian spokesman highlighted in his post in Farsi language.

He further pointed to the US assassination of the anti-terror icon Major General Qassem Soleimani and recalled that his martyrdom proved that Iran spearheads the fight against terrorism.

August 21 was officially designated as International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 19, 2017 in its resolution 72/165. Prior to this, resolution, 17/8 was passed by the Human rights Council on June 16, 2011.

