Ex-Russia ambassador explains Moscow's role in Iran-US talks

Russia's former Ambassador to Iran (2001-2005) Alexander Maryasov has written a contribution to Mehr to explain his country's role in the recently started indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, which is as following:

For Russia the Middle East is a close neighboring region, the situation in which directly affects Russia’s security. Therefore Moscow’s practical actions are aimed at resolving the problems and conflicts that exist here.

One of the most pressing of them is the development of the situation around Iranian nuclear program.

Russia has always advocated a solution of Iranian nuclear problem through political and diplomatic means and welcomed the agreement between Washington and Tehran to hold talks on nuclear issues. Moscow is ready to be a mediator in such talks, but the decision is up to the participants. They chose Oman for the first round of negotiations, that will continue.

Russia supports Iranian position on holding negotiations on an equal and mutually respectful basis in a calm non-confrontational atmosphere. Moscow considers the American strategy of “peace through strength”, its policy of threats and ultimatum demands unacceptable and counterproductive. Russia considers Iran’s right as a party to the NPT to develop a peaceful nuclear program to be legitimate and inalienable.

During the recently resumed Russian-American talks along with issues of resolving the conflict in Ukraine and developing bilateral relations the Iranian nuclear issue has also been discussed.

Moscow is trying to explain to Washington the validity of Iran’s position and demands, hopelessness of military threats and the urgent need for mutually acceptable concessions and compromises to ease tensions around Iran’s nuclear program and generally improve the situation in the region.

Russia hopes, that Washington and Tehran will show good will and common sense and reach agreements that will lay the foundations for a final peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear problem.

MNA