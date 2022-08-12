Martyr Soleimani source of pride for Iran, Islamic world

Upon arrival in Kerman province on Thursday afternoon, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the first round of provincial trips of the Popular Administration to Kerman Province.

"Kerman is the cradle of sophisticated men and women, poets, writers, artists, and prominent scientific figures," he said.

Referring to Kerman province as the capital of Resistance, he pointed out that Kerman province has devoted more than 6,500 martyrs and more than 19,000 veterans to the Islamic system.

Referring to the capacities of Kerman province in fields such as agriculture, horticulture, mines, numerous scientific centers, and efficient and young manpower, Ayatollah Raeisi said, "Despite the diverse capacities, unemployment in Kerman is not acceptable and the poverty and deprivation that we are witnessing today in the province, especially in the south of Kerman, is not what Kerman deserves".

"The government is determined to complete the half-finished projects of the province and to use all its efforts to eliminate poverty and deprivation in Kerman," he noted.

Raeisi stated that before his visit to the province, investigations were done about the problems and issues of the province in consultation with the representative of the Leader in the province, the governor-general, managers, and members of parliament, as well as members of the Assembly of Experts.

"Resolutions to solve the problems of the province have been compiled, which will be reviewed and finalized in the administrative council meeting with provincial managers taking part, and after finalization, their implementation will be seriously followed by the provincial managers at the capital."

