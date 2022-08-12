Trump describes US as "a nation in decline"

Following the raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump released a campaign-style video on his social media platform Truth Social.

In the video, he condemned what the United States has become under the current administration, a nation in decline.

According to local US media, Trump points to record inflation, energy dependence, corruption at the highest levels, and hostility towards freedom.

“But soon we will have greatness again. It was hard-working patriots like you who built this country. And it is hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country,” the former US president claimed.

The video ends with another claim that, "The best is yet to come."

