Vienna talks progressing positively: EU’s Mora

Enrique Mora made the comments in Vienna in response to a question to him by IRNA correspondent about the latest status of the negotiations where he answered, "we have had satisfactory progress."

When asked about the remained points of difference before reaching the final agreement, the EU diplomatic official said "I cannot tell you about the negotiations’ details."

"We discussed some of the technical issues included in the presented text by Mr. Burrell, and we are progressing satisfactorily, and I expect that the negotiations will reach their end very soon," he added.

In response to the question whether he believes the Americans are ready for removal of sanctions, he said, "That is the condition for the agreement. They will lift the sanctions in return for Iran’s commitment to its nuclear acts. "That is the agreement on which we are negotiating."

That is while the Russian top negotiator Michael Ulyanov, too, said after his meeting with the EU representative that the negotiations to remove the sanctions on Iran are progressing satisfactorily.

The new round of Iran’s Vienna talks with the world powers began last Thursday after a five-month hiatus.

Earlier on Sunday Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani entered the Coburg Hotel for talks with Enrique Mora.