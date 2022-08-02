  1. Politics
Russia destroys 6 US-made HIMARS missile systems

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia has destroyed six US-made Himars missile systems since the beginning of the Russian operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six US-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported.

Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukraine officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, whose accuracy and long-range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.

