Russia destroys 6 US-made HIMARS missile systems

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six US-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported.

Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukraine officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, whose accuracy and long-range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.

RHM/PR