Turkey's 1st nuclear power plant to start operating next year

"An agreement has been reached regarding the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Our ministry, as well as the president, have made great efforts to encourage the parties involved in this project to reach a consensus and overcome the problems that have arisen," Donmez told news sources on Monday.

He went on to say that the work will continue at a faster pace as they have to start operating the first unit in 2023.

The power plant is located in the province of Mersin located in Southern Turkey.

Turkey has been trying to build several nuclear power plants since the seventies; However, the country's efforts until the signing of the cooperation agreement with Russia in 2010 to build the Akkuyu power plant - the first nuclear power plant in Turkey - have always been unsuccessful.

