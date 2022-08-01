Putin says there can be no winners in nuclear war

"As a state party to the NPT and one of its depositories, Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty. Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fully fulfilled. We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the global community," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday while addressing the 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New York via video conferencing.

According to Sputnik, earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington was ready to negotiate with Moscow over the creation of a fresh framework agreement that would replace the New START treaty, which limits the two countries' nuclear arsenals. Biden noted that the efforts now require Russia to demonstrate its readiness to engage in such negotiations in good faith.

KI