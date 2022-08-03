US approves massive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

The US State Department approved the potential sale of 300 MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical Ballistic Missiles (GEM-T) for the Patriot missile defense system as well as support equipment, spares, and technical support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, Asharq Al-awsat reported.

The Pentagon said Raytheon Technologies was the prime contractor for the Patriot interceptors and equipment, which could be worth as much as $3.05 billion.

Separately the State Department approved the potential sale of 96 THAAD missile defense system interceptors and support equipment to the United Arab Emirates along with spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin was the prime contractor for the THAAD interceptors and equipment, which could be worth $2.25 billion.

RHM/PR