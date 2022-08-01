Iran's deposits with foreign banks grow by 2%

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) announced a 2% growth in Iran's deposits with banks and financial institutions of 44 countries in the first quarter of 2022 and declared the Iran's total financial transactions with these banks and institutions were valued at $19.634 billion.

Iran's deposits with foreign banks and financial institutions at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $17.89 billion, according to BIS.

Iran's deposits with these banks and institutions have increased by $327 million, which is about 2%, compared to the last three months of last year.

Of Iran's total deposits with foreign banks and financial institutions at the end of the first quarter of 2022, $9.116 billion were with foreign banks and the rest with non-banking financial institutions.

According to this report, Iran's commitments to foreign banks and financial institutions also grew by 4 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and reached 1.744 billion dollars. Of this figure, 915 million dollars were related to Iran's obligations to foreign banks and the rest included Iran's obligations to non-banking financial institutions.

