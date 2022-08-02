Syria, Vietnam sympathize with Iran over recent floods

The Syrian government expressed solidarity with its friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the news of the floods that have occurred in the cities and villages, causing damage to the lives and properties of Iranians.

Expressing condolences to Iran's nation, government as well as bereaved families of the victims, Syria wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Syrian ministry noted that Damascus is completely sure Iran is able to overcome the painful calamity.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi over heavy losses caused by recent severe floods.

More than 20 provinces across the country have been affected by the floods that were caused by heavy rainfall.

As of July 31, at least 69 people had been killed in flooding and landslides, according to Iran's Crisis Management Organisation.

AMK/IRN84841537