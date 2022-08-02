Raeisi, Iran FM to visit S. Africa in November

The South African envoy cited that Raeisi's visit to his country will take place in continuation of the efforts of the two countries to expand relations and added that this trip will be held after the session of the joint commission.

During President Raeisi's visit to South Africa, a series of new agreements will be signed to expand the relations between the two countries in various fields, he added.

Noting that 23 MoUs have been signed between Iran and South Africa in the framework of the joint commission of the two countries and nearly 18 of them have reached the practical and implementation stage, Vika Mazwi Khumalo stated that his country's officials have recently paid a visit to Tehran and held meetings with Iranian diplomats regarding the 15th Iran-South Africa Joint Commission.

In the near future, a delegation for women and family affairs will come to Tehran from South Africa, Khumalo continued.

He also blamed US sanctions as the most important obstacle in this field of trade ties between Iran and South Africa.

MP/ISN1401051108890