  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2022, 8:41 AM

Iran FM congratulates election of new Colombian president

Iran FM congratulates election of new Colombian president

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the election of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia.

In a tweet on late Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian felicitated the people of Colombia for participating in the presidential election in a free and democratic atmosphere. 

He also congratulated Gustavo Petro on his election as the new president of the country. 

Iranian foreign minister expressed wishes for prosperity and felicity of the Colombian people. 

Gustavo Petro, the former mayor of Bogota, has become Colombia's first left-wing president.

Petro, a current senator, defeated the right-wing Rodolfo Hernández in Sunday's run-off election.

ZZ/

News Code 188266
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188266/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News