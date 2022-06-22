Iran FM congratulates election of new Colombian president

In a tweet on late Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian felicitated the people of Colombia for participating in the presidential election in a free and democratic atmosphere.

He also congratulated Gustavo Petro on his election as the new president of the country.

Iranian foreign minister expressed wishes for prosperity and felicity of the Colombian people.

Gustavo Petro, the former mayor of Bogota, has become Colombia's first left-wing president.

Petro, a current senator, defeated the right-wing Rodolfo Hernández in Sunday's run-off election.

ZZ/