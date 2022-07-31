Taliban says skirmishes with Iranian border guards ended

A Taliban security official in Nimroz Province in the southwestern part of Afghanistan said,"Today at noon, the Taliban forces clashed with the border guards the opposite side in the area near the border with Iran, and the two sides exchanged fire."

He added, "In the clashes, one member of the Taliban was killed and another person was injured, and damages were also reported to some buildings."

The security source also said about the reason for the skirmishes that "Iran's border guards announced that the area patrolled by Taliban forces was part of Iran's territory and Taliban forces have no right to enter that area."

Meanwhile, the Information and Culture Administration in Nimruz announced in a statement that while the Taliban forces were patrolling, Iranian border guards fired at them and an armed conflict began.

According to the Nimruz office, one person was killed and another person was injured in the skirmishes.

It also voiced hope that incidents of this type will not occur by taking appropriate measures.

However, the governor of Hirmand on the Iranian side of the border said that no one was killed in the skirmishes.

The Iranian officials added, "There was a border violation by the Taliban today, and our forces gave the necessary response, and they responded in return, but there were no casualties."

He added that the skirmishes were not significant.

KI/FNA14010509000901