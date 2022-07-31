Cmte. to be formed to avoid border conflict with Afghanistan

Referring to holding a meeting with officials of Taliban Ministry of Defense following border conflict, Hassan Kazemi Qomi on Sunday evening said that a joint committee will be formed to prevent border conflict with Afghanistan.

In a contact with border guards of this country, Ministry of Defense of the caretaker government of Afghanistan instructed its forces to avoid conflict, so that establishing a joint committee to prevent from repetition of such moves has been taken into consideration, he said.

An Iranian official said that there was a clash between Iranian forces and Taliban in Shagalak region of Hirmand city.

Regarding the cause of this conflict, governor of Hirmand city added that there was a border violation by Taliban forces and Taliban forces gave the necessary response and they (Iranian border guards) responded in return but there were no casualties.

A security official in Nimruz province of Afghanistan told that Taliban forces clashed with Iranian border guards during patrolling in the area near Iranian border and the two sides exchanged fire.

In this conflict, one member of Taliban was killed and another person was injured and damages were also caused to residential areas, he claimed

