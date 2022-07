Mohammad-Sadegh Fazli, in a tweet, wrote that "through supporting the Zionist apartheid regime and interfering in regional states, the US has exacerbated the situation in them, including Lebanon."

"How does the White House statement help Lebanon?", he asked.

Stop backing the aggressors and plundering Lebanese land and sea resources, he noted.

Iran will stand with the noble and resilient Lebanese nation in the fight against bullying, he further noted.

