Iraq files complaint against Turkey at UNSC

Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Ahmad Al-Sahaf said on Saturday that his country has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council against Turkey, Iraqi media reported.

Also, the Iraqi parliament held a session on Saturday to investigate the case of the Turkish attack on northern Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as 242 members of the Iraqi parliament.

An informed Iraqi security source reported on Saturday that strict security measures have been imposed on the Turkish Embassy building in the "Green Zone" of Baghdad.

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday afternoon that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

RHM/FNA14010501000401