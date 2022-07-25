Shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, police say

Police confirmed at around 11:30 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired inside the airport. Sources have since told US media that a female suspect had been shot and was being taken to a hospital.

Sources additionally confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed to local media that officers were investigating reports of a shooting at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. "due to security."

At least part of the airport was being evacuated during the incident on Monday morning, a North Texas police chief reported.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

