  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 25, 2022, 9:58 PM

Shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, police say

Shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, police say

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – One person was taken to a hospital after a officer-involved shooting inside of the Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday morning, police officials said, according to US media.

Police confirmed at around 11:30 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired inside the airport. Sources have since told US media that a female suspect had been shot and was being taken to a hospital.

Sources additionally confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting. 

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed to local media that officers were investigating reports of a shooting at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. "due to security."

At least part of the airport was being evacuated during the incident on Monday morning, a North Texas police chief reported.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

KI/PR

News Code 189472
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189472/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News