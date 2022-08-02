6 shot, 1 killed in US capital's shooting: police

"We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters, according to ABC News. It added, "We have no idea why the shots were fired at this point."

Police said it's still unclear if the victims knew each other, or if this shooting is related to any other incidents in the city. However, Contee did say the "common denominator" is "illegal firearms in the hands of people who shouldn't have them and when disputes get resolved as a result of a gun being used."

The ATF Washington Field Division was on the scene assisting police in the ongoing investigation.

According to the D.C. Police Union, this is the sixth mass shooting in the city in 2022.

KI/PR