"Auschwitz Women" goes to Ukrainian theater festival

Written and directed by Ali Safari, the Iranian play "Auschwitz Women" is scheduled to take part in the XXIV International Theater Festival “Melpomene of Tavria” in Ukraine.

The XXIV International Theater Festival “Melpomene of Tavria”, which this year is not held in Kherson due to the war, but takes place in a mixed format, is not just a cultural event, but a signal to the war-hitten people.

Auschwitz Women depicts the story of the life and death of three girls in Hitler's concentration camps during World War II.

Amir Shams, Raha Haji Zeinal, Nazanin Mihan, and Sarina Azadmilani are the cast members of the Iranian play.

The Iranian play has been published in Ukrainian and English languages.

