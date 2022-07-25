South China sea not a 'fighting arena' for major power

The South China Sea issue should be handled by countries in the region themselves, Wang said in opening remarks at a virtual seminar commemorating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Reuters reported.

In order to counter the influence and power of China in the Indo-Pacific, the United States tries to boost relations with the countries of this region, and its destroyers and ships are also present in this region.

From time to time, the US warships enter waters under the sovereignty of China in the South China Sea.

In the latest provocative move, a US Navy destroyer sailed near a disputed South China Sea island. The move was described as a clear violation of Beijing's sovereignty by Chinese officials.

Earlier on June 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests.

