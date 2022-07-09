Direction of US-China ties in danger of going 'astray': Yi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the direction of US-China relations is in danger of being further led “astray” due to Washington’s perception of Beijing, the Press TV webiste reported.

He said the United States should cancel additional tariffs imposed on China as soon as possible, adding that it should also cease unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies in a “candid” exchange.

Wang went on to say the American side must be cautious in its words and deeds when it comes to Chinese Taipei. He said the United States must not send any wrong signals to the so-called “independence” forces of the self-ruled island.

Under the ‘One China’ policy, almost all world countries recognize China's sovereignty over the Chinese Taipei. The United States, too, recognizes the principle but has long courted Taipei in an attempt to unnerve Beijing.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine issue.

Relations between the US and China have grown tense in recent years, with the world’s two largest economies clashing over a range of issues, including trade, the Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, military activities in the South China Sea, and the origins of the new coronavirus.

Beijing has repeatedly warned that Western countries, particularly the United States, have been carrying out a smear campaign against China.

