Russian defense minister arrives in Istanbul for grain deal

Shoigu will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey and the United Nations said.

Russia and Ukraine, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, sent their infrastructure and defense ministers respectively to Istanbul to take part in a 1330 GMT signing ceremony, the two sides said.

MP/PR