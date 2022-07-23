Iraq recalls its Chargé d'Affaires to Turkey

Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Ahmad Al-Sahaf announced on Saturday that Iraq has recalled its Chargé d'Affaires to Ankara.

The Ministry decided to recall the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires from Ankara to Baghdad, he said, adding that the Foreign Ministry once again informs the people that there is no security or military agreement with Turkey.

Earlier on Saturday, Ahmad Al-Sahaf said that his country has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council against Turkey.

Also, the Iraqi parliament held a session on Saturday to investigate the case of the Turkish attack on northern Iraq.

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday afternoon that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

