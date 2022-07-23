Syrian army builds 3 new bases to counter Turkish threats

A local source told the Sputnik news agency that the Syrian army built three new military bases around the village of "Altrauziya" located in the north of Raqqa province in the north of Syria.

The new bases are built near the international road known as "M-4".

According to the source, the Syrian army is also constructing new facilities so that it can focus on a section of the M-4 road that links al-Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

The source further added that the Kurdish militia known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) and the Russian forces are also present alongside the Syrian army, and also said, "The Syrian army has brought new military equipment near the bases and positions of the Turkish military and its affiliated elements in the west of Tal Abyad, located in the north of Hasakah province."

Local sources in northern Syria reported at the end of last July that following an agreement with the Russian government and SDF, 300 Syrian army soldiers were stationed in the city of Manbij, located in the north of Aleppo province.

Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), the SDF commander-in-chief, asked Iran and Russia to prevent Turkey's new attack on the north and northeast of Syria.

