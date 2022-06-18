Turkish military base in Mosul comes under rocket attacks

Iraqi media reported on Friday night that several rockets had hit a Turkish military base in the north of the country.

A heavy rocket attack was carried out on the Zelikan base, the base of the Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the Turkish army was present at the base and that no casualties had been reported.

Sabereen News also reported that the attack was carried out with five 122 mm BM-21 Grad missiles.

The rocket attack came as the Turkish military targeted northern Iraq with rockets and artillery in recent days, killing and wounding a number of Iraqi civilians.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

The Turkish military announced last April that it had launched a new military operation against elements of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

