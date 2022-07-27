Geagea calls for importing fuel from Iran

Samir Geagea asked the Lebanese government to agree to the proposal of "Seyd Hassan Nasrallah", the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, regarding the purchase of fuel from Iran.

"I think that the Lebanese government should agree with Seyed Hassan Nasrallah's proposal to import Iranian fuel for free in order to set up energy production plants in the country," Geagea wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gebran Gerge Bassil, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement has also told Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV that Lebanon has to import fuel from Iran.

Bassil further criticized the United States for blocking gas and electricity to Lebanon.

KI