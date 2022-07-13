Sullivan says worried over Russia’s deepening ties with Iran

Sullivan’s comments come after US officials claimed on Tuesday that Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, to use in Ukraine. a claim that Iran has rejected as totally false as it opposes war as a solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week.

Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip “interesting.”

“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat,” Sullivan further claimed.

Tehran has rejected Sullivan's claims on plans to give Russian advanced UAVs to use in فاث Ukraine war and stressed that Tehran has always stressed that war is not a solution to the war in Ukraine.

The foreign minister spokesman Nasser Kanani said yesterday that Iran's cooperation in technical field dates back to the era before the Ukraine war.

