Iran, Russia to build joint free economic zone: official

It was in the last days of Spring that Iran's Secretary of High Council for Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones "Saeed Mohammad" held separate meetings with lawmakers at the Russian State Duma, one of Vladimir Putin's special representatives and the director of the Astrakhan Lotus Special Economic Zone.

After those meetings and through the follow-up of Iran's Secretariat of the High Council for Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, Russian President "Vladimir Putin" signed a law to approve the additional protocol of the free zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.

The agreement contains the basic rules of trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran and is as close as possible to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). It defines the obligations of the parties to reduce or cancel customs duties and other non-custom obstacles to the trade of some goods in order to encourage economic and commercial cooperation between the two sides.

Saeed Mohammad described the creation of a joint free zone between Iran and Russia one of the Secretary of the High Council for Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones and emphasized that according to the plans, this important plan will be materialized in the near future.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Iranian "Bank Melli" has announced on Twitter the opening of a business center called "Mirbusiness" to facilitate the activities of Iranian and Russian businessmen in Russia.

KI/84822741;84822969